Meghan Trainor highlights newfound motivation to ‘live forever’ after baby Riley’s birth

Award-winning songwriter Meghan Trainor recently wore her heart on her sleeve and revealed what her first year as a first-time mom to baby Riley has been like.

The singer broke down each and every experience while interviewing with Parents for their cover story.

At the moment, Trainor’s son Riley is 10-months-old and she shares him with husband Daryl Sabara.

She started off by admitting, "I think when you have a kid you just realize, 'Wow, life is beautiful and precious. I want to be the best for my kid.' I've never been more motivated."

Her baby has also given Trainor the motivation to work out because she wants to “do anything I can to live forever.”

Trainor also surprised fans by admitting that the very crux over her lyrics are changing now that she has embraced mom life.

"It feels like I'm telling my truth," she said when referencing her music. "I heard that when you have a baby, you get more creative, and my lyrics are changing. Instead of writing songs to make everyone feel better, I'm writing about how I feel in this moment."

"But it's not like every day is sad. It's more like: Yes, I am a badass, but this ain't easy, and I have to get up and keep going."

Trainor has also decided to bare the good, the bad and the ugly in her new songs.

Especially since "A lot of women are out there posting their stretch marks,” but “they write, 'I love my tiger stripes, they gave me my boy,' " its something she's had a trouble relating to.

"I love my baby, but I can't look at my stretch marks and honestly say, 'Wow, I love them,' you know?" she candid admitted.