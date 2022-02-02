Royal cheesemaker accused of polluting river: report

The permit of Davidstow Creamery may be revoked by the Environment Agency after a conviction in December for 21 environmental offences at the site.
According to Daily Mail, the government's environmental body may cancel the permit of the creamery for polluting a river and killing a "serious" amount of fish.
The publication reported that Queen Elizabeth also enjoys the food made by the factory, which is the only cheddar producer in the country.
It said the creamery is being investigated by anti-pollution group Fish Legal.
Talking to the newspaper, the group's solicitor Geoff Hardy said, "This case could serve as a warning for highly profitable industrial processors in our countryside."
Even with their on-going problems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle still want to return to the UK
Sabeeka Imam has been getting acid attack threats
Meghan Markle once ran a lifestyle blog which she shut down months before her engagement to Prince Harry
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s lucrative deal with Spotify seems to have become a bit difficult for both parties...
Bill Cosby's lawyer asked the US Supreme Court to reject a bid by prosecutors to revive his sex assault case
Whoopi Goldberg has apologised for her comments on the Holocaust saying it "was not about race"