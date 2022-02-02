 
close
Wednesday February 02, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Royal cheesemaker accused of polluting river: report

The creamery is accused of polluting a river

By Web Desk
February 02, 2022
Royal cheesemaker accused of polluting river: report

The permit of Davidstow Creamery may be revoked by the Environment Agency after a conviction in December for 21 environmental offences at the site.

According to Daily Mail, the government's environmental body may cancel the permit of the creamery for polluting a river and killing a "serious" amount of fish.

The publication reported that  Queen Elizabeth also enjoys the food made by the factory, which is the only cheddar producer in the country.

It said the creamery is being investigated by anti-pollution group Fish Legal.

Talking to the newspaper, the group's solicitor Geoff Hardy said, "This case could serve as a warning for highly profitable industrial processors in our countryside."