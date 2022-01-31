Kendall Jenner puts on a stylish display as she enjoys lunch date with Travis Bennett

Kendall Jenner rocked stunning outfit for a lunch date with her friend Travis Bennett on Saturday.

The 26-uyear-old supermodel was photographed enjoying lunch with actor and writer Travis Bennett in Los Angeles this weekend.

The fashionista brightened up a gloomy afternoon with her chic appearance in bright yellow turtleneck sweatshirt. She also kept an orange sweater perched on her shoulders, giving fans major style envy.

The fashionista highlighted her slender legs in a pair of blue jeans and some brown heeled boots. She accessorized with a stylish pair of sunglasses and some dainty gold hoop earrings.



Jenner perfectly sleeked back her famous brunette locks into a lengthy ponytail.



Kendall Jenner's outing comes just a day after she was seen in a pair of promotional shots for the athleisure brand, rocking a cropped hoodie and athletic bra combo, both of which showed off her perfectly toned tummy.