Monday January 31, 2022
Kendall brightens up a gloomy LA afternoon with her chic appearance in stunning ensemble

By Web Desk
January 31, 2022
Kendall Jenner rocked stunning outfit for a lunch date with her  friend Travis Bennett on Saturday.

The  26-uyear-old  supermodel  was photographed  enjoying lunch with actor and writer Travis Bennett in Los Angeles this weekend.  

 The fashionista  brightened up a gloomy afternoon  with her chic appearance in  bright yellow turtleneck sweatshirt. She also kept an orange sweater perched on her shoulders, giving fans major style envy.

The fashionista highlighted her slender legs in a pair of blue jeans and some brown heeled boots. She accessorized with a stylish pair of sunglasses and some dainty gold hoop earrings.

Kendall Jenner puts on a stylish display as she enjoys lunch date with Travis Bennett

 Jenner perfectly sleeked back her famous brunette locks into a lengthy ponytail. 

Kendall Jenner's outing comes just a day after she was seen in a pair of promotional shots for the athleisure brand, rocking a cropped hoodie and athletic bra combo, both of which showed off her perfectly toned tummy.