Queen's latest move suggests her youngest child will have no role in Charles' monarchy?

Duchess Camilla was “pretty miffed” when Queen Elizabeth made Meghan Markle patron of the National Theatre, according to The Times.
According to the newspaper , Charles's wife will be the new patron of the National Theatre.
Citing royal sources The Times reported that Camilla was “pretty miffed” when the Queen gave Meghan the leading role but is “delighted” to now take it on.
Commenting on the report royal expert Richard Eden said, "This couldn't be a clearer sign that there will be no role for Prince Edward and his family in Prince Charles's slimmed-down monarchy."
He said Edward, Charles's younger brother, would have been a natural fit for this role.
Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex is the youngest child of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He is 14th in line of succession to the British throne.
