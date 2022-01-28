Ayesha Omer talks about the ripple-effect of childhood trauma

Superstar Ayesha Omer surely has a flourishing acting career but her childhood was laced with troubles one after the other as she revealed details in a candid chat.
In an interview with Fuchsia Magazine , the Karachi Se Lahore actress said, “I have been facing traumas since childhood. My father died when I was not even 2 years old. My mother was a single parent so she had to face many challenges while raising us. We were financially unstable, no one was their to support us. I completed my education on merit scholarship. I used to think that why me, when everyone else was living a perfect childhood, why can’t I have those fancy clothes, car and stuff like that. This was also very traumatic for me as a child.”
She went on saying, “This trauma built a change in me to be a better person. Maybe it was a form of acceptance and approval that I want to be accepted the way I am. Many of my friends betrayed me when I needed them the most. When I started working I faced a lot of difficulties, I was sexually abused at a very young age. I didn’t used to get my payments on time because I had no one at my back to support me. These things very actually very traumatic for me but I believe that you learn from everything."
The star has been financially independent since a very young age and has been supporting herself and her mother.
Prince William could bestow a title typically given to the eldest daughter of the monarch when he becomes king
Megan Fox flashes her engagement ring in 'Euphoria' inspired makeover
Yeezy GAP rep turned down reports of such a project
Prince William and Kate Middleton make sure that their kids enjoy everything in moderation
Akshay Kumar recently played role of a cook in a recent ad
The song is slated to release tomorrow, January 29