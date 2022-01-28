Salman Khan hypes fans up with teaser of his song 'Dance With Me': watch video

Salman Khan is gearing up win over hearts with his vocal this time as he just teased his upcoming song Dance With Me.
The upcoming single, sung by the Dabangg star, has been composed by Sajid Khan. The song is slated to release tomorrow, January 29.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, January 28, the Radhe actor shared a brief video, featuring clips from the song, as he hummed the hook of the track.
In the caption of the teaser, Khan wrote, “Come dance with me Hum sung nachle...”
As soon as the post was up on the platform, fans bombarded the comment section with interesting responses.
While many IG users left heart and fir emoticons under the video, a fan wrote, “There is a Dhinchak Pooja within you.”
Meanwhile, the Kick actor recently launched music video of Main Chala, which was slated to include in Antim: The Final Truth.
