Mouni Roy makes for a gorgeous Bengali bride in red as she marries Suraj Nambiar

Popular Indian actress Mouni Roy has shared some beautiful glimpse from her Bengali style wedding ceremony as she officially tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Surja Nambiar on Thursday in Goa.
The beautiful couple, who began their wedding festivities with a South Indian ceremony in the morning on Jan. 27, and later, in the evening, they said their wedding vows as per Bengali wedding rituals.
The gorgeous pictures from the couple’s Bengali style wedding ceremony have taken the internet by storm as fans cannot stop gushing over Mouni’s stunning look in red bridal dress.
The Naagin famed actress, who, for the day wedding, opted for a stunning white saree with a deep red border and statement gold jewellery, stunned her fans in her red Sabyasachi lehenga for the ceremony.
She paired her outfit with a classic red veil, which surely was the highlight of her entire ensemble. The groom, on the other hand, complimented his bride’s gorgeous ensemble as he picked a beige sherwaani.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Mouni also shared some beautiful pictures from her royal Bengali wedding ceremony.
Take a look at their Bengali style wedding here:
