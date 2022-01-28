Courteney Cox knows she will 'cry' while sending off Coco to college

Courteney Cox does not want to stay away from her teenager daughter Coco, but knows she would have to swallow the hard pill when her only offspring goes off to college.

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres, the Friends alum noted she will become an empty nester in her Los Angeles mansion.

And the 57-year-old added that the thought of staying away from Coco makes her 'sad' for she thinks living alone will be hard for the daughter.

"She's going to go as far away from L.A. as she can get," said the Scream star.



"We are so close, but she just can't wait to go away and live on her own. It's sad."

"There are people that get that empty nest syndrome, and my sister literally went crazy when her second moved out," Courteney told Ellen.



"I haven't even thought about it, and I think [Coco]'s doing such a good job at prepping me for this," she quipped.

"She never leaves her room. She's never home and if she is, literally the door is shut and I don't know what she's doing back there. But I don't think I'm going to be as affected," added the star.