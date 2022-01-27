David Beckham daughter Harper tells father about her crush: See his reaction

David Beckham is trying to swallow the hard pill after his youngest offspring, daughter Haper Seven tells him about her crush.
The father-of-four turned to his Instagram on Wednesday to share a monochrome of his shocked self after he learns that his baby girl is not so young anymore.
"Roses are red Harper seven mentions she has a crush & this is daddy's face," adding, "but it's ok she said daddy you are my only valentine," quipped the former football player.
The adorable photo comes after Beckham shared snaps of himself and Harper taking their morning walk together last week.
