Virginia Giuffre reacts after Prince Andrew says he wants jury trial

Virginia Giuffre, who has accused Prince Andrew of raping her when she was young, has issued a statement after Prince Andrew demanded a jury trial in sexual assault case.
Prince Andrew's request came in a formal "answer" to the civil lawsuit filed in New York today, which also saw the Duke deny ALL allegations of wrongdoing.
The statement read, "Prince Andrew's answer continues his approach denying any knowledge of information concerning the claims against him, and purporting to blame the victim of the abuse for somehow bringing it on herself. We look forward to confronting Prince Andrew with his denials and attempts to blame Ms. Giuffre for her own abuse at his deposition and at trial,"
Princess Cristina decided to end her 24-year marriage to Inaki Urdangarin after he was seen with another woman
Mouni Roy will walk down the aisle with longtime beau Suraj Nambiar in a beach wedding on January 27
Chris Martin says that he loves BTS with whom he collaborated on the song My Universe
The Queen made the journey as she prepares to mark her father King George VI’s death anniversary on February 6
A new study has found that Kate Middleton is better liked by the public than Meghan Markle
Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul stunned fans with his daring snow ride