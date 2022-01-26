Dua Lipa find support in her 'tight circle' during tough times

Dua Lipa is praising the close-knit group that supports her through thick and thin.

The Levitating hitmaker recently spoke to WSJ. Magazine about the essence of keeping her life away from the media glare.

She said: "Something that I've realized over time is how little people actually know. I've made peace with the fact that people can think what they want to think, but no one really, truly knows what's happening behind closed doors." Lipa's statement comes after breaking up with boyfriend of two years, model Anwar Hadid.

Added Lipa, "My circle's really tight, my family and my friends keep me so grounded, and it gives me some kind of comfort that not everything is out there that would take away from your life and privacy."

Speaking further about her Kosovar roots, the singer iterated that remembering her past helps her become grounded and content with her life.

"It's such a big part of who I am. Given my parents and how they came to the U.K., [the refugee situation] has always been something that's really close to my heart," she added.

"I read a lot of comments from people telling me that I don't have a country, I don't have an identity, Kosovo doesn't exist.

"I lived in Kosovo, I know the lives that were lost. So for somebody to deny me my identity and my experience, it's hard for me to stand back and not speak up about it. So that's something that I will always do," declared the singer.