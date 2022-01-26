Julia Fox debuts her couple name with Kanye West at PFW

Julia Fox is making the world meet 'Juliye!'

The 31-year-old model, who graced Paris Fashion Week with her al; new rapper boyfriend Kanye West, dubbed her pair with the 44-year-old 'Juliye' on a paparazzi photo. Fox complimented her photo caption with a black heart emoticon on Monday.

Ye and Fox romance has quickly flared up ever since their first meeting in Miami. For their special work visit to France, the duo were dressed in coordinating all-leather ensembles for the event.

Fox paired her look with dangling gold earrings and carried a gold purse with a keyhole design. Her dark eye makeup, she noted was also by the courtesy of her 'fave' makeup artist, Kanye West.

Kanye West, who is on the final divorce proceedings with estranged wife Kim Kardashian, also shared a special ship name while the couple was still together. Kim and Ye fans liked the call the lovebirds 'KimYe' during their seven years of marriage.