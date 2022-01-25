Fan takes Kate Middleton by surprise with a fashion query: Watch

Kate Middleton, on January 20, was met with a surprisingly casual fashion-related query from a fan

The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, paid a visit to the Clitheroe Community Hospital with husband, Prince William, 39, last week after which the couple made their way to Church on the Street, a community set up to help the homeless and poor.

It was here that they met Trudi and Alastair Barrie and their daughter Anastasia. As the royal couple posed with little Anastasia, Trudi asked Middleton, “Where are your boots from, madam?”

While her question was first lost in the crowd cooing over Prince William and Middleton posing with her baby, Trudi repeated it once more and finally got a reply!

“Oh, I don't even know," the Duchess reportedly replied with a hearty laugh.

For those unversed, Middleton opted for a classic look for the day with a camel coat and a mocha-coloured knit skirt set paired with chestnut brown suede boots.