Queen won't show mercy on Andrew amid assault case

Queen Elizabeth II may not award Prince Andrew special commemorative medal on her jubilee as he no longer works for the Royal Family.

The Queen traditionally awards commemorative medals to senior members of the Royal Family to mark her jubilee and is expected to do the same this year for her Platinum Jubilee.

Andrew may face the wrath of the monarch if the US court finds him guilt of crime in civil case.

Podcaster Christina Garibaldi claimed that the Queen may not present “awards” to a few non-working members of the Royal Family which include Prince Andrew.

However, some royal experts believe that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can receive “medals” despite “stepping down” as senior active working members.

There are nearly 400,000 medals that will be handed out this year to those that serve the Crown.

The health care workers, frontline workers and many others, including the members of the Royal Family that raise flags, would be honoured and given medals for their services.

It is still unclear that the Queen will give out medals to Prince Andrew and non-working members of the Royal Family like Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan.

Christine Ross, the co-host of Royally Us, responded to a question about it: "My guess is maybe not just don't see that happening it is so interesting."

The host added: "Giving a medal to Prince Andrew right now would not be very good but only time will tell to see if she honors Prince Harry or Meghan in the same way.”

He continued: "Well, Prince Harry and Meghan have been doing work with their charities and things like that on mental health. They have been doing their fair share of good deeds.”