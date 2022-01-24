Meat Loaf's daughter pens heartfelt tributes for late rock singer

Legendary rock musician and singer, late Meat Loaf’s daughter Pearl Aday remembered her father in an emotional tribute, she posted on her social media handle over the weekend.
Mourning the loss of her father, Pearl remembered the rock legend by recalling beautiful memories in her heartfelt-tribute, following her father’s sudden death at the age of 74 earlier this week.
“I love you always, no matter what. I love you with my whole heart. We got you. Forever,” Pearl, 47, wrote alongside a photo of her and her dad on stage together.
Pearl remembered her father’s Bat Out of Hell lyrics in a second post, adding, “We love you, Dad.”
Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, adopted Pearl when he was married to Leslie Edmonds. The couple were together from 1979 until 2001.
Pearl’s younger sister, Amanda Aday, also remembered her father as a “complex man with a lot of passion,” as per PEOPLE reported.
