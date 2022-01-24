'Adele's stage-managed apology doesn’t seem believable': blasts Janet Street-Porter 

Adele has been recently slammed by Janet Street-Porter, famed panelist at talk show Loose Women, for her 'stage-managed apology' following postponement of her Las Vegas residency.
In her column for Daily Mail, Street-Porter branded the Hello hit-maker’s tearful apology, posted on Friday, as ‘feeble attempts at an apology.’
She wrote, “I don’t know which was more jaw-dropping; Snivelling Adele’s feeble attempts at an apology to the camera with perfect nails on display, addressing us ordinary folk as if we were queuing for a bag of fish and chips (her actual words ‘My show ain’t ready’) - or the bare-faced cheek of coming to that decision just two days before kick-off.
“This carefully stage-managed attempt at sympathy doesn’t seem believable.” she continued calling out the Grammy-winning singer.
“She’s been on a journey from wealthy woman to incredibly rich and self-obsessed global star. That doesn’t grant you the right to treat fans so appallingly, hoping that a snivelling apology will soften the blow,” she added.
Adele dropped an emotional video to announce postponement of her shows due to different issues caused by coronavirus.
In addition to Covid-19, there was also a lack ‘of clarity around what Adele wanted’
