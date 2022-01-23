Prince Harry's steps suggest he wants to secure his family's future

Prince Harry's recent move suggests as he is planning to travel to the UK with his family for the Duke of Edinburgh 's memorial service and the Queen's Jubilee over the summer.

The Duke of Sussex is attracting massive attention with his recent moves as he demanded police protection to return to his homeland and reportedly 'reached out to his father' to have 'friendly video calls'.

Harry made contact with the Duke of Wales after he faced outrage over his threat of legal action against the Queen's government as he's seeking a judicial review of the decision to strip him of his UK police protection team.

Charles' son is taking guidance from some of his the most trusted people to secure his and family's future. Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle might also be behind this all as some people think Harry sees things from Meghan's eyes.

It seems as the the two have some projects to be done in the UK regarding their charity works and also want their children to have the blessings of their royal elders.

On the other hands, Charles is also said to be 'desperate to see his grandchildren. He wants to spend time with Archie and Lilibet, which he really does miss.

Harry's recent steps suggest he wants to return to the UK as he sees his and family's future in his country with or without royal family. And this is the right time for Harry and Meghan to make mends with the royal family as they also need them amid Andrew's scandal and the Queen's health worries.