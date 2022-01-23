Kanye West thinks paps should give him a share of money for his pics: video

Kanye West recently had an interesting run-in with paparazzi as the rapper asked them to give him a portion from the amount earned from his pictures.

A video of West, along with his new flame Julia Fox, talking to paps in Miami is making rounds on internet.

The 44-year-old rapper can be seen indulging in random chat with photographers in the footage as he tried to school them.

He says, “Right now y’all get to shoot us without having to pay. I’mma change that.”

Dressed up in all black ensemble, matching with Fox’s, the Flashing Lights rapper then goes to explaining, “I’m not saying it in a negative way. It’s just like, right now, it’s just really one-sided.”

“You guys can follow us ... at any time ... you don’t give us any percentage of what you’re making off of us, off of our kids, and I’m gonna change that,” adds the rapper who was declared a billionaire by Forbes in April 2020 with net worth of $ 1.3 billion.

The Donda rapper can be heard expressing, “Look, if I’m just with my kids, I say I don’t want you to shoot me, then that’s just something y’all gotta respect … We can get that money together, but we gotta have a conversation.”

“I’m gonna make sure we get our rights ... We’re real people, also,” he adds.