Universal Pictures sued by Ana de Armas fans

Hollywood studio Universal Pictures has been sued by two fans of actress Ana de Armas.
The fans identified as Conor Woulfe and Peter Rosza they were duped into renting a film because she was in the trailer.
They say they each paid $3.99 (£2.94) for the comedy Yesterday, only to discover the actress had been removed from the final cut.
BBC reported that the fans are seeking $5m in compensation on behalf of all affected viewers.
The fans say they were victims of deceptive marketing, and that Universal used de Armas's "fame, radiance and brilliance" to promote a film she wasn't in.
Universal Pictures has yet to comment on the issue.
Emma Stone and Dave McCary have founded Fruit Tree Productions in August 2020
Julia Fox clapped back at criticism that she is dating Kanye West for attention or money
The couple announced arrival of their baby on Friday
Park Shin-Hye tied the knot with fiancé Choi Tae-joon on January 22
An Indian news website stirred up buzz around his kids’ double weddings this year
Rishi Kapoor died in April 2020 after a two-year battle with cancer.