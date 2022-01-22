Lee Min-ho receives special invitation to ‘Heirs’ co-star Park Shin-hye’s wedding: pics

Lee Min-ho shared a glimpse of the special invitation his Heirs co-star Park Shin-Hye sent to invite him to her special day.

Shin-hye and Min-ho won over millions of hearts with their perfect chemistry in 2013 South Korean drama, making them one of the most popular on-screen couples.

On special occasion of her wedding, the 31-year-old actor didn’t forget to recall their mega-hit drama as she sent him an invitation, addressing him as ‘Kim Tan’ (Min-ho’s character in the series).

Taking to Instagram on January 22, The King: Eternal Monarch actor, dressed up in grey suit, shared a dashing mirror selfie as he gave a peek at the wedding invite.

Reads 'Kim Tan' in Korean

Not only this, extending wedding wish to the newly-married actor, Min-ho captioned the post “Do I congratulate you?” (Translated into English) The Boys Over Flower actor was parodying the famed dialogue from the drama “Do I like you?

The Pinocchio actor tied the knot with fiancé Choi Tae-joon on January 22 in an intimate ceremony in Seoul.

Just before the couple’s nuptial ceremony, S.A.L.T Entertainment unveiled postcard-worthy pictures from the pre-ceremony shoot.



