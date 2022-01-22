Jennifer Lopez wears ‘Ben’ necklace again as she flaunt her fashion statement

Hollywood star Jennifer Lopez never misses the chance to publicly express her love for her boyfriend Ben Affleck ever since the couple made their relationship official.

Recently, the Marry Me star, who often shares her glam fashion moments on social media, showcased her beau Affleck’s name in a romantic way.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Hustlers star, dropped a few gorgeous photos of her recent look – donning a chic leather-accented outfit and in the pictures, she was seen wearing a necklace with Ben’s name on it.

J.Lo, 52, asked her millions of fans for a quick fashion advice on her latest outfit. "Jacket or no jacket!?," she captioned the post.

While fans showered her post with love and praise, some of them were quick to notice her necklace that the Batman actor gifted her on her 52nd birthday, which they celebrated in Saint-Tropez.

The Selena star was first seen wearing the necklace during a walk through the streets of Monaco as the necklace with alphabets BEN stood out in the paparazzi photos.

This isn't the first time J. Lo has shown love for Ben’s name on her Instagram, just last month, the fashion icon had posted a picture of herself holding a mug with a massive “B” written on it.

J. Lo and Ben, popularly known as ‘Beniffer,’ rekindled their 17-year-old romance in April following Lopez's split from Alex Rodriguez to whom the singer was engaged for two years.