Fashion designer Hassan Bilal on Pakistani weddings

Hassan Bilal of Fibonacci

If there is one place you could walk into for the dandiest suits in town, it is Fibonacci in Lahore that excels in luxury menswear bespoke experience. Hassan Bilal, the debonair founder of Fibonacci has surely been giving the Italians a run for their money for his trendiest cuts in suits to the classic take on men’s wedding collection. The brand is dapper, chic and every piece full of personality. It is an absolute reflection of his knowledge of the intricacies that go behind modern-day suit making.

Hassan takes his inspiration from global designers like Karl Lagerfeld and Tom Ford while David Beckham and Eddie Redmayne are his favourite best-dressed personalities. But is becoming a stylist on the cards for him? Find out this and much more in this episode of 3 Minutes with The Talk.







