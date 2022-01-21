Megan Fox was not surprised when Machine Gun Kelly asked for marriage

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox always knew they would get engaged.
A source close to the couple shares that Fox was not actually surprised when MGK asked the big question since the couple had discussed their future on multiple occasions in the past.
"They had been talking about it for a while," the insider tells PEOPLE.
"For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation. They spend every waking second together," the source adds. "They are always together for each other's professional and personal events."
"She always likes to be by his side. All of his friends and colleagues know that if they're going somewhere, nine out of ten times, Megan will be there."
Megan and MGK announced their engagement earlier this month, sharing how they drank each other's blood to mark their union.
"In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time," she captioned the clip. "Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."
