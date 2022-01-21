 
close
Thursday January 20, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over as they star in Super Bowl Halftime trailer

Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over as they star in Super Bowl Halftime trailer

By Web Desk
January 21, 2022
Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over as they star in Super Bowl Halftime trailer

Eminem and  Snoop Dogg beef is officially over as they have joined  Dr. Dre at the Super Bowl LVI along with  Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar  in a new trailer for the star-studded halftime show.

The rappers are performing together for the first time since their beef that started after Snoop Dogg  said Marshall Mathers was not one of the greatest rappers of all time. 

Directed by F. Gary Gray the preview unites the five artists outside Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium ahead of the Feb. 13 Pepsi halftime performance.

Super Bowl LVI marks the first Los Angeles-area Super Bowl in 30 years, so the Jay-Z produced halftime show recruited three West Coast legends (Dre, Lamar, Snoop Dogg) and a pair of Dre’s greatest collaborators (Eminem, Blige) for the 12-minute halftime performance.