Eminem, Snoop Dogg beef is over as they star in Super Bowl Halftime trailer

Eminem and Snoop Dogg beef is officially over as they have joined Dr. Dre at the Super Bowl LVI along with Mary J. Blige, and Kendrick Lamar in a new trailer for the star-studded halftime show.

The rappers are performing together for the first time since their beef that started after Snoop Dogg said Marshall Mathers was not one of the greatest rappers of all time.



Directed by F. Gary Gray the preview unites the five artists outside Inglewood, California’s SoFi Stadium ahead of the Feb. 13 Pepsi halftime performance.

Super Bowl LVI marks the first Los Angeles-area Super Bowl in 30 years, so the Jay-Z produced halftime show recruited three West Coast legends (Dre, Lamar, Snoop Dogg) and a pair of Dre’s greatest collaborators (Eminem, Blige) for the 12-minute halftime performance.



