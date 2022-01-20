Khloe Kardashian branded as 'greedy' for selling daughter's used clothing

Khloé Kardashian has been slammed as 'greedy' by critics for selling daughter's used clothing on resale site.

The 37-year-old reality star is facing a backlash for selling her daughter's clothes - rather than donating them to charity.



Khloe and her family have a resale website called 'Kloset' - through which they sell a range of second-hand items from their wardrobes.

Khloé promoted the website last week on social media, revealing that clothing associated with her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson, was listed on the site. Alongside a link, she wrote: "Omg I miss seeing True in these outfits."



The news has prompted criticism of the reality TV star after people noticed several children's items listed for hundreds of dollars on the site, as reported by BuzzFeed.

It's unconfirmed which belonged to True, though one dress - by the brand Aristocrat Kids - is currently listed for $556.00. It had originally been listed as $695.00.

It's unclear which items have been provided by Khloé but her post has sparked controversy, with fans questioning why such clothing wasn't donated.



One person responded: "Who would pay that much for children's clothing let alone used. Who gives a damn about brand names. So disgusted when these clothes could be donated to people in need." Another said: "I don't understand reselling the clothes when you clearly don't need the money and someone else in need could use them."

Khloé Kardashian was called "greedy" by several users, there were people who came to her defence amid the ongoing backlash over the reselling.

