Jay-Z and others call to not consider rap lyrics as criminal evidence

Jay Z and other artists are raising their voices to not let prosecutors use rap lyrics as a criminal evidence so that freedom of speech in music can be sustained.

A number of artists, including Robin Thicke, Kelly Rowland and Meek Mill signed a letter to urge New York state lawmakers to support the amendments proposed.

Jay-Z’s lawyer, Alex Spiro told Rolling Stone, “This is a long time coming. By changing the law here."

"You do a lot of good for the cases that it affects, but you also send a message that progress is coming. We expect it will be followed in a lot of places,” Spiro added.

The Rap Music on Trial legislation, first presented in November, seeks to stop prosecutors from mentioning lyrics, except if there is a ‘clear and convincing proof’ that the words are associated with the crime.