Bob Saget was happy to 'find his new voice’: reveals his last podcast

Bob Saget was ‘loving’ his comedic stride as the final episode of the late actor’s podcast Bob Saget’s Here For You revealed on Monday.
The episode was posthumously released after a week since the Full House star passed away at age of 65.
During the 1-hour and 14-minute long instalment, fans can hear the late actor talking about his passion for stand-up comedy.
He shared, “I didn’t know I was going to love stand-up as much as I love it. I haven’t loved it this much since I started, I think.”
In his last podcast, Saget spoke with fellow comedian Margaret Cho, who shared a clip of their conversation on Instagram.
"It was really easy to talk to Bob. I wish I were not his final guest and I wish there were more to come from him. Thank you, Bob,” she wrote in caption.
During the episode, Saget also shed light on his battle with Covid-19. “It is not good; it does not feel good,” he said while jokingly adding, “at one point Omicron was opening for Delta, but Omicron got so big that Delta’s opening now.”
