Lara Dutta only talks to Salman Khan at this hour: Read Inside

Lara Dutta is dishing rare facts about her former and current co-stars.
Speaking to Bollywood Hungama in a recent episode, Lara Dutta revealed the sleeping habits of friends Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar in a fiery rapid-fire segment.
Lara's Partner co-star Salman Khan only calls her after midnight owing to his unique sleeping schedule.
"He still calls me post-midnight. Salman wakes up at that time only and that is the time I receive his calls," revealed Lara.
On the mention of Akshay Kumar, Lara confessed that “He still wakes up before anybody else ever wakes up in their life.”
