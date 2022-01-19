Angelina Jolie crosses 12 million followers on Instagram

 
Wednesday January 19, 2022
By Web Desk
January 19, 2022
Angelina Jolie has amassed 12 million followers on Instagram, five months after joined the Facebook-owned application.

The actress is following only three accounts on Instagram where she has shared 24 posts so far.

Angelina Jolie is following no Hollywood actor and has largely used her account to promote her projects related to human rights.