BTS’ Jimin rules over Arab music charts, reaches millions of streams on Anghami

K-pop popular band, BTS’ member Jimin has achieved another milestone of popularity on his hit solo-tracks in the Arab world.

On 15 January, streaming data from Anghami, the first legal music streaming platform in the Arab World, showed that the popular singer had achieved four million streams with his four solo tracks, making him the first and only Korean individual achieve the record-setting popularity in Middle East.

Jimin’s solo songs got individual milestones; Lie 908.7K streams, Serendipity Full Length 781.5K, Serendipity Intro 1.3 Million and Filter 1.1 Million streams coming up to a total of 4 million streams.