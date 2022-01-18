BTS’ Jimin rules over Arab music charts, reaches millions of streams on Anghami

K-pop popular band, BTS’ member Jimin has achieved another milestone of popularity on his hit solo-tracks in the Arab world.
On 15 January, streaming data from Anghami, the first legal music streaming platform in the Arab World, showed that the popular singer had achieved four million streams with his four solo tracks, making him the first and only Korean individual achieve the record-setting popularity in Middle East.
Jimin’s solo songs got individual milestones; Lie 908.7K streams, Serendipity Full Length 781.5K, Serendipity Intro 1.3 Million and Filter 1.1 Million streams coming up to a total of 4 million streams.
Marvel Studios have also announced the release date of Oscar Isaac’s much-awaited series, ‘Moon Knight’
Harry said police protection was the only reason stopping him and family to return to the UK
Sushmita Sen received much appreciation from her fans and critics for her performance in season 2 of ‘Aarya’
John Cena recently hinted that he is not planning to start a family yet
Kidman worked as an usherette at Sydney’s Capitol Theatre
The new original webtoon, '7Fates: CHAKHO,' is based on the boyband