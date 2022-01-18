Armaan Malik recalls getting trolled for 'trying to be Justin Bieber'

Indian singer, Armaan Malik revealed that he was mocked for 'trying to be Justin Bieber' when he sang songs in English.

During his conversation with Bollywood Bubble, the Bol Do Na Zara singer revealed that he faced backlash and mean remarks whenever he tried something out of ‘the rule book’ with his music.

The singer, who unveiled his first English song Control in 2020, shared, “There have been comments on my posts and even on my YouTube videos saying, ‘do not sing in but sing in Hindi as you are better at that’.” (Translated into English)

Clapping back at the criticism, the 26-year-old singer said, “These are comments that I need to take with a pinch of salt because whenever you do something people don’t expect, you are going against the norm and the rule book, there will always be naysayers and people who will be against what you are trying to achieve. It’s totally fine.”

He also recalled, “People would say 'Don’t try to be Justin Bieber’... I don’t think I am trying to be anyone. There are a lot of people having those misconceptions when you try something different,” expressed Malik.

“It’s good to have that opposition, not everyone can be your fan, not everyone can be your lover, but I think it’s about proving everyone wrong at the end of the day,” he said.