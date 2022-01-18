Gal Gadot reacts to Joss Whedon denying her accusations of career threat

Gal Gadot reacted to Justice League director Joss Whedon's recent interview during which he denied actor's accusations .

The Red Notice actor in 2021 interview claimed that Whedon 'threatened to make her miserable'.

However, during his conversation with New York Magazine, published on Monday, Wheldon broke his silence to publicly respond.

He said that a misunderstanding was caused due to language barrier. “I'm terrified of every word that comes out of my mouth," he said.

"I don't threaten people. Who does that? …. English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech," he told the magazine.

Wheldon explained that they both argued over a scene and he jokingly told Gadot that she “would have to tie him to a railroad track and do it over his dead body."

Meanwhile, the Wonder Woman star told the publication in an email, that the language difference was not an issue as she “understood perfectly”.