Sushmita Sen drops jaws in latest snap, says she isn’t ‘lost’

Popular Indian actress Sushmita Sen often shares her thoughts on love and companionship through her thoughtful social media posts.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Aarya actress dropped a chic picture of herself and added an eye-catching caption along with it.

The picture, which is seems to taken from one of her glam photoshoots, was shared with caption that reads, “‘I am not lost sweetheart…you just haven’t found me yet’ I love you guys!!!”

Within the first few hours, the pictures received hundreds of likes and hearts from her fans and industry peers.

The former Miss Universe, who had recently announced of her breakup with her long-time boyfriend Rohman Shawl, was recently spotted with her daughters Renee and Alisah and a little child last week, giving way to rumours that she’s adopted a baby boy. She later quashed the reports through an Instagram post.