Cardi B '1% close to' ink her face with son's name: 'Random'

Cardi B might just introduce her son's name to the world with a tattoo on her face.
Turning to her Twitter on Sunday, the WAP rapper admitted that she has this impulsive need to ink her jaw with her son's name.
“I’m 1 percent close to tatting my son’s name on my face … I really wanna do it,” she wrote.
Cardi later shared a photo of a woman who had her cheekboned inked with a flower.
The rapper's fans were quick to drop in comments on her thought.
"Why don’t you try a temporary one to see if you’ll like it," a fan suggested.
"Nooo Cardi please don’t do it we are begging you," wrote another.
Cardi B welcomed son with husband Offset in 2021. The couple also shares three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.
