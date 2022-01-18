Cardi B '1% close to' ink her face with son's name: 'Random'

Cardi B might just introduce her son's name to the world with a tattoo on her face.

Turning to her Twitter on Sunday, the WAP rapper admitted that she has this impulsive need to ink her jaw with her son's name.

“I’m 1 percent close to tatting my son’s name on my face … I really wanna do it,” she wrote.

Cardi later shared a photo of a woman who had her cheekboned inked with a flower.

The rapper's fans were quick to drop in comments on her thought.

"Why don’t you try a temporary one to see if you’ll like it," a fan suggested.

"Nooo Cardi please don’t do it we are begging you," wrote another.

Cardi B welcomed son with husband Offset in 2021. The couple also shares three-year-old daughter Kulture Kiari.