Drew Barrymore recalls asking Courteney Cox for advice during pregnancy  

Drew Barrymore recently gushed over her Scream co-star Courteney Cox with whom she got ‘so close’ while expecting a baby at the age of 21.
During her conversation with on The Drew Barrymore Show, the 46-year-old actor reflected on thriving her bond with the Friends alum while filming 1996 horror movie.
She shared, “I remember at the poster shoot I was having a nervous breakdown because I was having a false sense of being pregnant.
"I kept asking you, 'How do you know if you're pregnant? We're supposed to shoot this poster, but oh my God, I just started dating somebody and how do you know?'" she recalled.
The mother of two also expressed that she thought of Cox as a “the mature, safe person in the room."
Cox added, “I was the older one and I was the right person to ask!"
Meanwhile, the stars’ much-acclaimed horror film’s fifth instalment hit cinemas on Friday.
Canadian singer Justine Bieber's darling Hailey looks stunning in cropped top and leggings
Kendall's daring wardrobe choice sent the Internet up in arms
Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian didn't tell him where their daughter's birthday party was taking place
Kiara Advani wished her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday
Prince Harry attempted for get security from UK police but was rejected by the Home Office
Prince William said that he learnt that day that you "don't mess with your grandmother"