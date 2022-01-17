Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna indulge in hilarious wedding anniversary banter

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna engaged in hilarious banter on their 21st wedding anniversary.



Khanna took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Akshay with their hilarious chat.

She wrote, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.

“Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you.

“Him: I would definitely talk to you.

"Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?

“Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste’”, she concluded with hashtag “#21yearsoflaughter.”

Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001.

They have two children son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar.