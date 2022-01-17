Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna indulge in hilarious wedding anniversary banter

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and his wife Twinkle Khanna engaged in hilarious banter on their 21st wedding anniversary.
Khanna took to Instagram and shared a sweet photo with Akshay with their hilarious chat.
She wrote, “On our 21st anniversary, we have a chat.
“Me: You know, we are so different that if we met at a party today, I don’t know if I would even talk to you.
“Him: I would definitely talk to you.
"Me: Why am I not surprised. So like what? You would ask me out?
“Him: No, I would say, ‘Bhabhi ji, how is Bhai Sahab, kids fine? Ok Namaste’”, she concluded with hashtag “#21yearsoflaughter.”
Akshay and Twinkle got married on January 17, 2001.
They have two children son Aarav Kumar and daughter Nitara Kumar.
Canadian singer Justine Bieber's darling Hailey looks stunning in cropped top and leggings
Kendall's daring wardrobe choice sent the Internet up in arms
Kanye's estranged wife Kim Kardashian didn't tell him where their daughter's birthday party was taking place
Kiara Advani wished her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday
Prince Harry attempted for get security from UK police but was rejected by the Home Office
Prince William said that he learnt that day that you "don't mess with your grandmother"