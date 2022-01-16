 
close
Sunday January 16, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Kiara Advani extends heartfelt wishes to beau Sidharth Malhotra on birthday: See

Kiara Advani wished her rumoured beaue Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday

By Web Desk
January 16, 2022
Kiara Advani extends heartfelt wishes to beau Sidharth Malhotra on birthday
Kiara Advani extends heartfelt wishes to beau Sidharth Malhotra on birthday 

Star Kiara Advani wished her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday with a cute still as he celebrated in full swing.

The couple have not yet confirmed their relationship but have been going quite strong in their romance.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all fronts for the Shershaah star.

Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh star shared a still from the movie Shershaah wishing her beloved and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one @sidmalhotra”.

Kiara Advani extends heartfelt wishes to beau Sidharth Malhotra on birthday: See

Apart from Kiara other Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kausahl and Katrian Kaif wished the celebrity well on his birthday today. 