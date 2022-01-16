Kiara Advani extends heartfelt wishes to beau Sidharth Malhotra on birthday: See

Kiara Advani extends heartfelt wishes to beau Sidharth Malhotra on birthday

Star Kiara Advani wished her rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra on his birthday with a cute still as he celebrated in full swing.



The couple have not yet confirmed their relationship but have been going quite strong in their romance.

Congratulatory messages have been pouring in from all fronts for the Shershaah star.

Taking to Instagram, the Kabir Singh star shared a still from the movie Shershaah wishing her beloved and wrote, “Happy happy birthday dearest one @sidmalhotra”.

Apart from Kiara other Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor, Vicky Kausahl and Katrian Kaif wished the celebrity well on his birthday today.