Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert helped display family unity

Kate Middleton’s carol concert, which was staged honour frontline workers, is said to have been beneficial to the royal family.



According to royal expert Bethan Holt, the event was a good way for the royal family to show themselves working as “one team” since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped down as senior royals in 2020.

“Even though they are a family, perhaps they’re always going to be a little bit, you know, put out if someone’s on the front page and they’re not,” Holt said during Royally Obsessed podcast.

“When it’s something they’ve been really bigging up.”

“But I think perhaps the Harry and Meghan episode has taught them a little bit that they need to operate as one team and one family.”

“And it was so nice at the carol service to see them all turning out together kind of thing,” she added, noting the “really interesting” dynamic of “the power of them as a whole unit.”

“I hope that we’re coming through that sort of competition phase and competitive [stage] to something where, everyone realises that everyone has different talents, different powers,” Holt said. “And that’s appreciated rather than kind of taken as a slight.”