Mammootty under home quarantine after coronavirus diagnosis

Indian actor and film producer Mammootty has isolated himself at home after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.



Mammootty, who works predominantly in Malayalam cinema, took to Twitter and informed his fans about Covid-19 diagnosis.

He tweeted, “Despite taking all the necessary precautions I have tested Covid Positive yesterday. Besides a light fever I am otherwise fine.”

The actor has isolated himself at home.

He said, “I am self isolating at home as per the directions of the concerned authorities. I wish for all of you to stay safe. Mask at all times and take care.”

Fans and fellow celebrities wished Mammootty a speedy recovery.