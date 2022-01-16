Prince Harry seeks judicial review of UK Home Department's decision regarding his security

Prince Harry during his visit to the UK last year

Prince Harry has approached a UK court to seek a judicial review of Home Office's decision no to allow him to bear expenses of the security for himself and his family during visits to the UK.

According to his legal spokesperson, the Duke of Sussex feels “unable to return” with Meghan, Archie and Lilibet due to high threat levels.



The US-based son of Prince Charles has argued that his privately funded US protection team needs access to the necessary UK intelligence to keep his family safe as opposed to using taxpayer funded security.

A spokesperson pointed out that the hostility of a range of extremist groups and fixated people have made the environment in the UK risky.

Harry’s own security team can’t currently replicate the standard of security a royal receives in the UK due to the Home Office’s recent decision,