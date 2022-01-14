Virginia Giuffre promises to 'expose the truth' after Prince Andrew's title removal

File Footage





Virginia Giuffre has said that she will continue to "expose the truth" after it emerged that Prince Andrew was stripped of his military and royal patronages.

Taking to Twitter, she also praised a judge’s decision to give her the ho ahead in her civil sexual abuse case against the Duke of York.

"I’m glad I will have the chance to continue to expose the truth & I am deeply grateful to my extraordinary legal team.

"Their determination helps me seek justice from those who hurt me and so many others. My goal has always been to show that the rich and powerful are not above the law & must be held accountable.

"I do not walk this path alone, but alongside countless other survivors of sexual abuse & trafficking."

It is pertinent to mention the Queen removed Prince Andrew's military and royal patronages a day prior after being embroiled in the civil case.