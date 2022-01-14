Malaika Arora stresses over finding love at 40: 'Let's normalize it'

Bollywood actress Malaika Arora released a statement this Friday addressing that it’s completely okay to fall in love in the 40’s.
The tweet came days after her boyfriend Arjun Kapoor had put an end to rumours of their breakup by uploading a loved-up snap, showcasing love.
Taking to Instagram, the actress shared “No but seriously. Normalize finding love in your ‘40s. Normalize discovering and chasing new dreams in your 30’s. Normalize finding yourself and your purpose in your 50’s. Life doesn’t end at 25. Let’s stop acting like it does (sic).”
Malaika does not really mind falling in love at 40’s and urges the public to normalize this act.
Arjun and Malaika have been dating for 4 years now and both have been a constant support for each other.
The Sardar Ka Grandson star always acts like a shield for his beloved.
