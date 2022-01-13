Lata Mangeshkar’s health is ‘improving’, assures Asha Bhosle

Asha Bhosle has shared a health update about fellow legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar

Indian singer Asha Bhosle has shared a health update about fellow legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar following her hospitalisation due to COVID and pneumonia.

Talking to The Times of India, Bhosle said that Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, where Mangeshkar is admitted, has strict restrictions in place and while she went to visit Mangeshkar, she was not allowed to see her due to her COVID diagnosis.

“They aren't allowing anybody. I went once but wasn't allowed inside the compound itself. There are severe restrictions and protocols being followed in view of the ongoing pandemic,” shared Bhosle.

The veteran singer added, “Besides, I too am not very well- a bit of cough and cold. I haven't contracted COVID; just a bit under the weather.”

Bhosle also went on to assure fans that the legendary Mangeshkar was recovering. “Didi is improving; she is better than before,” she said.

Mangeshkar was admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital’s Intensive Care Unit (ICU) earlier this week, and according to her doctor, Dr Pratit Samdhani, will be kept under observation for about 10-12 days.