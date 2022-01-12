Lata Mangeshkar in ICU after Covid-19 diagnosis









All Lata Mangeshkar fans are deeply concerned as the 92 year old has been shifted to intensive care amid a fight with COVID-19 followed by Pneumonia at the Candy Breach Hospital Mumbai.

The singer’s health has worsened with heavy breathing problems.

As per sources, “The doctors have said that they would keep her for an extra day or two because of her age.”



“She has both COVID-19 and pneumonia. Due to old age, it will take time to recover properly” added an insider.

Fans have been praying for her speedy recovery and all want her to be back safe and sound.

