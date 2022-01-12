Jannat Mirza slams Aiman Khan's 'surgeries' after actor's makeup critique

Jannat Mirza is clapping back at Aiman Khan for calling out her beauty routine.

Turning to her Instagram on Tuesday, the famous TikToker shared a video of herself, responding to Aiman's advice on her makeup.

"When someone w alot of makeup and surgeries on her face tells you not to put makeup," she captioned her post taking a jibe at the mother-of-one.

In a recent interview, Aiman Khan was asked by host Wajahat Rauf to give a piece of advice to a list of celebrities that aso featured Mirza's name. "Please wear less makeup," Aiman sent a message to the TikToker at the time.

