Kanye West's new girlfriend Julia Fox once modelled for Kim Kardashian’s brand

Kanye West's new ladylove Julia Fox was marketed for the rapper's estranged wife, Kim Kardashian's brand, Skims two years ago.

According to US Weekly, netizens have dug out an Instagram Story from May 2020 in which Fox can be seen flaunting Kardashian’s brand's summer mesh collection.

The brand also shared the snaps of the Uncut Gems star, adorning the black sheer pieces from the collection, on its official account.

Recently, an episode of Fox's podcast, Forbidden Fruits made rounds on the internet in which she is heard calling herself as ‘die-hard’ fan of Kardashian.

“I have been watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians since it first came out in 2007 when watching it was embarrassing,” she said during the podcast that aired on December 17.

“I wanted them to be my family… You feel like you know them… It’s like you are happy for them when something good happens to them,” added Fox.