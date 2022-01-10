Selena Gomez reads open letter to acknowledge her team’s philanthropic cause

Selena Gomez lauded her beauty brand Rare Beauty’s staff for helping her raise $1.2 million within a year under mental health campaign.
The Grammy-nominated singer read her open letter, published in The New York Times, to announce her brand’s next target of donating $100 million in coming 10 years.
The Wolves singer penned down, “I want to thank you for all your hard work in making the brand such a beloved part of out community. None of it would have been possible with you.”
“My goal with Rare Beauty was to launch a brand that helped shape the dialogue around the beauty of self-acceptance and embracing your uniqueness—something that has been desperately needed in the beauty space.”
"The heart of this brand is in recognizing that we're not meant to look a certain way, and that we're all unique and different and that's something that should be celebrated," she added.
The 29-year-old singer also shared that the brand has successfully ‘donated $1.2M to 8 grantees'.
“We also launched #MentalHealth1010, a campaign to rally the philanthropic community around mental health in schools, raising 68,000 signatures and $400,000 in support,” Gomez said.
