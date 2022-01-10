After warning Meghan and Harry, Piers Morgan says Kate Middleton is a wonderful asset

Piers Morgan, who left his TV job due to Meghan Markle, praised Kate Middleton after the birthday portrait of the Duchess was released on Sunday.

The high-profile TV personality shared Kate's photo on his Twitter account and wrote, "Happy 40th Kate, You're a wonderful asset to The Royal Family."

His tweet came a day after hinting that he would target Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon his return to the media.

Piers Morgan is launching his weekly column at The Sun. In a video shared two days ago on Twitter, he said, "Narcissistic celebrities, hypocritical politicians, virtue-signalling junior members of the Royal family... your worst nightmare I'm afraid. I'm back!."

His announcement was seen as a cryptic message to the US-based royal couple.