Monday January 10, 2022
After warning Meghan and Harry, Piers Morgan says Kate Middleton is a wonderful asset

By Web Desk
January 10, 2022
Piers Morgan, who left his TV job due to Meghan Markle,  praised  Kate Middleton  after the  birthday portrait of the Duchess was released on Sunday.

The  high-profile TV personality shared Kate's photo on his Twitter account  and wrote, "Happy 40th Kate,  You're a wonderful asset to The Royal  Family."

His tweet came a day after hinting that he would target Prince Harry and Meghan Markle upon his return to the media.

Piers Morgan is launching his weekly column at The Sun. In a video shared two days ago on Twitter, he said, "Narcissistic celebrities, hypocritical politicians, virtue-signalling junior members of the Royal family... your worst nightmare I'm afraid. I'm back!."

His announcement was seen as a cryptic message to the US-based royal couple. 