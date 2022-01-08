Yasir Hussain gives short history lesson to public virtually





Famed sensation Yasir Hussain gave a lesson surrounding the great heritage site Mohenjo Daro on social media after expressing rage over lack of knowledge of the public about history.

Yasir Hussain was not cool with the fact that the world has not learnt anything after visiting the renowned site Mohenjo Daro.

Hussain shared a breathtaking picture of himself on Instagram, posing in front of Mohenjo Daro with a twenty rupee note in his hand.

Current PR manager and former model Frieha Altaf commented on Hussain’s post saying, “I love Mohen jo Daro! We should be proud, we had sanitation, culture and even civilization 5000 years ago. Things we don’t even have now.”





According to Yasir, when it comes to learning history people rarely take good lessons.



