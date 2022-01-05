Maralee Nichols comments on Tristan Thompson's paternity test result

Tristan Thompson's baby mama Maralee Nichols is reacting to the NBA player's apology after rejecting son publicly.
Speaking to PEOPLE in a statement, Maralee's representatives said: "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichol's baby."
The rep added: "Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements."
Thompson also sent out a public apology on Monday after his positive paternity test.
"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."
"I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately," he continued.
Thompson also expressed his disappointment for breaking Khloe Kardashian's heart. The athlete shares 3-year-old daughter True with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum.
Lupita Nyong’o dropped out of promotional activities for her upcoming film after testing positive for COVID-19
Betty White’s hometown of Oak Park, Illinois, is establishing a special holiday in her honour
Chris Evans is set to star as Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in an upcoming film based on his own original idea
Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, will ring in her 75th birthday this July by turning guest editor for Country Life
Katrina Kaif said, “Happy birthday to u Deepika Padukone”
The mom of one is moving on from the entire controversy, putting herself first